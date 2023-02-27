Global site navigation

Know Your State's Returning Officers for 2023 Presidential Election as INEC Declares Tinubu President-elect
Politics

Know Your State's Returning Officers for 2023 Presidential Election as INEC Declares Tinubu President-elect

by  Nnenna Ibeh

On Saturday, February 25, eligible Nigerian voters took it upon themselves to head to various polling units across the country to elect a new president.

With 18 candidates contesting for Nigeria's number one seat of power, four major candidates have since taken the lead in the poll which was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC collation officers, Returning officers, 2023 presidential election
The returning officers are those in charge of the collation of results at the state level. Photo: Nnenna Ibeh
Source: Original

The candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party; Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) have managed to win one state or more since the declaration of results commenced.

In collation of these results, INEC's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, during a press conference at the National Collation Centre in Abuja said that there are four levels of result collation - at the ward, the Local Government Area, the state and the national level (Abuja, FCT)

According to the INEC chairman:

"Results for each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) shall be presented by the State Collation Officer for the Presidential Election (SCOPE) who also served as the Collation Officer at State/FCT-level.
"After collating the result at the State level, the SCOPE shall be accompanied to Abuja by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and security agencies and a presentation made at the National Collation Centre in Abuja."

Legit.ng has made a list of all the SCOPEs also known as states' returning officers as INEC announces results for the 2023 presidential election below:

S/NoStatesName of SCOPEsInstitution of SCOPEs
1Abia Professor Abel EzeohaDeputy Vice-chancellorAlex Ekwueme University Abakaliki
2AdamawaProfessor Muhammad Laminu Mele
3Akwa IbomProfessor Emmanuel Adigio Vice-chancellorNigeria Maritime University
4Anambra Professor Nnenna Otti Federal University of Technology (FUTO) Owerri
5BauchiProfessor Abdulkarim MohammedVice-chancellorFederal University, Dutse, Jigawa State
6BayelsaProfessor Lilian SalamiVice-chancellorUniversity of Benin
7BenueProfessor Faruk Adamu KutaVice-chancellorFederal University of Technology Minna, Niger state
8BornoProfessor Jude RaboVice-chancellorFederal University Wukari
9Cross RiverProfessor Akpofure Rim-RukehVice-chancellorFederal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun
10DeltaProfessor Kenneth Abaraibe
11EbonyiProfessor Charles Arinze IgweVice-chancellorUniversity of Nigeria Nsukka
12Edo Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo Vice-chancellor University of Uyo Akwa Ibom
13EkitiProfessor Akeem LasisiVice-chancellor Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun
14EnuguProfessor Madu Iwe
15GombeProfessor Maimuna WaziriVice-chancellor Federal University, Gashua
16ImoProfessor Charles EsimoneVice ChancellorNnamdi Azikiwe University Awka
17JigawaProfessor Arma-Ya’u Hamisu BichiFederal University Dutsinma, Katsina State
18Kaduna Professor Saleh Ado Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria
19KanoProfessor Sulieman BilbisOthman Danfodio University Sokoto state
20KatsinaProfessor Mu’azu Abubakar GusauVice-chancellorFederal University, Gusau, Zamfara State
21KebbiProfessor Usman Saidu
22Kogi Professor Wahab EgbenwoleVice-chancellorUniversity of Ilorin
23KwaraProfessor Paul AnnuneJoseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi(formerly Federal University of Agriculture)
24LagosProfessor Adenike OladijiVice-chancellor Federal University of Technology Akure
25NasarawaProfessor Ishaya TankoVice-chancellorUniversity of Jos
26Niger Professor Clement Allawa Deputy Vice-Chancellor, AdministrationUniversity of Abuja
27OgunProfessor Kayode AdebowaleVice-chancellorUniversity of Ibadan
28OndoProfessor Abayomi FashinaVice-chancellorFederal University Oye-Ekiti
29OsunProfessor Tolulope OgunsolaVice-ChancellorUniversity of Lagos

30Oyo Professor Olusola Kehinde Vice-chancellorFederal University of Agriculture Abeokuta
31PlateauProfessor Shehu AbdulrahmanFederal University, Lafia
32RiversProfessor Williams Addias
33SokotoProfessor Muhammadu Kabir BalaVice-chancellorAhmadu Bello University, Zaria
34TarabaProfessor Mohammad Ahmad Abdullaziz Vice-chancellorAbubakar Tafawabalewa University Bauchi (ATBU)
35YobeProfessor Umaru PateVice-chancellorFederal University Kashere Gombe state.
36ZamfaraProfessor Kashim Shehu
37FCTProfessor Olayemi AkinwumiVice-chancellorFederal University Lokoja

INEC declares APC’s Bola Tinubu winner of Nigeria 2023 presidential election after final collation of results

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu, declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Professor Yakubu in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, declared that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 to emerge the winner.

Tinubu's closest rival is the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520.

APC tells Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar what to do as INEC declares Tinubu Nigeria's president-elect

The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept defeat and congratulate Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, February 28, Dele Alake, the council's media adviser said now is the time for the two candidates to tow the path of former president Goodluck Jonathan by calling Bola Tinubu to congratulate him.

His words:

“We call on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by conceding defeat."

Source: Legit.ng

