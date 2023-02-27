Know Your State's Returning Officers for 2023 Presidential Election as INEC Declares Tinubu President-elect
On Saturday, February 25, eligible Nigerian voters took it upon themselves to head to various polling units across the country to elect a new president.
With 18 candidates contesting for Nigeria's number one seat of power, four major candidates have since taken the lead in the poll which was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party; Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) have managed to win one state or more since the declaration of results commenced.
In collation of these results, INEC's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, during a press conference at the National Collation Centre in Abuja said that there are four levels of result collation - at the ward, the Local Government Area, the state and the national level (Abuja, FCT)
According to the INEC chairman:
"Results for each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) shall be presented by the State Collation Officer for the Presidential Election (SCOPE) who also served as the Collation Officer at State/FCT-level.
"After collating the result at the State level, the SCOPE shall be accompanied to Abuja by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and security agencies and a presentation made at the National Collation Centre in Abuja."
Legit.ng has made a list of all the SCOPEs also known as states' returning officers as INEC announces results for the 2023 presidential election below:
|S/No
|States
|Name of SCOPEs
|Institution of SCOPEs
|1
|Abia
|Professor Abel Ezeoha
|Deputy Vice-chancellorAlex Ekwueme University Abakaliki
|2
|Adamawa
|Professor Muhammad Laminu Mele
|3
|Akwa Ibom
|Professor Emmanuel Adigio
|Vice-chancellorNigeria Maritime University
|4
|Anambra
|Professor Nnenna Otti
|Federal University of Technology (FUTO) Owerri
|5
|Bauchi
|Professor Abdulkarim Mohammed
|Vice-chancellorFederal University, Dutse, Jigawa State
|6
|Bayelsa
|Professor Lilian Salami
|Vice-chancellorUniversity of Benin
|7
|Benue
|Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta
|Vice-chancellorFederal University of Technology Minna, Niger state
|8
|Borno
|Professor Jude Rabo
|Vice-chancellorFederal University Wukari
|9
|Cross River
|Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh
|Vice-chancellorFederal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun
|10
|Delta
|Professor Kenneth Abaraibe
|11
|Ebonyi
|Professor Charles Arinze Igwe
|Vice-chancellorUniversity of Nigeria Nsukka
|12
|Edo
|Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo
|Vice-chancellor University of Uyo Akwa Ibom
|13
|Ekiti
|Professor Akeem Lasisi
|Vice-chancellor Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun
|14
|Enugu
|Professor Madu Iwe
|15
|Gombe
|Professor Maimuna Waziri
|Vice-chancellor Federal University, Gashua
|16
|Imo
|Professor Charles Esimone
|Vice ChancellorNnamdi Azikiwe University Awka
|17
|Jigawa
|Professor Arma-Ya’u Hamisu Bichi
|Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State
|18
|Kaduna
|Professor Saleh Ado
|Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria
|19
|Kano
|Professor Sulieman Bilbis
|Othman Danfodio University Sokoto state
|20
|Katsina
|Professor Mu’azu Abubakar Gusau
|Vice-chancellorFederal University, Gusau, Zamfara State
|21
|Kebbi
|Professor Usman Saidu
|22
|Kogi
|Professor Wahab Egbenwole
|Vice-chancellorUniversity of Ilorin
|23
|Kwara
|Professor Paul Annune
|Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi(formerly Federal University of Agriculture)
|24
|Lagos
|Professor Adenike Oladiji
|Vice-chancellor Federal University of Technology Akure
|25
|Nasarawa
|Professor Ishaya Tanko
|Vice-chancellorUniversity of Jos
|26
|Niger
|Professor Clement Allawa
|Deputy Vice-Chancellor, AdministrationUniversity of Abuja
|27
|Ogun
|Professor Kayode Adebowale
|Vice-chancellorUniversity of Ibadan
|28
|Ondo
|Professor Abayomi Fashina
|Vice-chancellorFederal University Oye-Ekiti
|29
|Osun
|Professor Tolulope Ogunsola
|Vice-ChancellorUniversity of Lagos
|30
|Oyo
|Professor Olusola Kehinde
|Vice-chancellorFederal University of Agriculture Abeokuta
|31
|Plateau
|Professor Shehu Abdulrahman
|Federal University, Lafia
|32
|Rivers
|Professor Williams Addias
|33
|Sokoto
|Professor Muhammadu Kabir Bala
|Vice-chancellorAhmadu Bello University, Zaria
|34
|Taraba
|Professor Mohammad Ahmad Abdullaziz
|Vice-chancellorAbubakar Tafawabalewa University Bauchi (ATBU)
|35
|Yobe
|Professor Umaru Pate
|Vice-chancellorFederal University Kashere Gombe state.
|36
|Zamfara
|Professor Kashim Shehu
|37
|FCT
|Professor Olayemi Akinwumi
|Vice-chancellorFederal University Lokoja
INEC declares APC’s Bola Tinubu winner of Nigeria 2023 presidential election after final collation of results
The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu, declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.
Professor Yakubu in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, declared that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 to emerge the winner.
Tinubu's closest rival is the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520.
APC tells Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar what to do as INEC declares Tinubu Nigeria's president-elect
The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept defeat and congratulate Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect.
Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, February 28, Dele Alake, the council's media adviser said now is the time for the two candidates to tow the path of former president Goodluck Jonathan by calling Bola Tinubu to congratulate him.
His words:
“We call on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by conceding defeat."
Source: Legit.ng