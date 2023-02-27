On Saturday, February 25, eligible Nigerian voters took it upon themselves to head to various polling units across the country to elect a new president.

With 18 candidates contesting for Nigeria's number one seat of power, four major candidates have since taken the lead in the poll which was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The returning officers are those in charge of the collation of results at the state level. Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

The candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party; Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) have managed to win one state or more since the declaration of results commenced.

In collation of these results, INEC's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, during a press conference at the National Collation Centre in Abuja said that there are four levels of result collation - at the ward, the Local Government Area, the state and the national level (Abuja, FCT)

According to the INEC chairman:

"Results for each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) shall be presented by the State Collation Officer for the Presidential Election (SCOPE) who also served as the Collation Officer at State/FCT-level.

"After collating the result at the State level, the SCOPE shall be accompanied to Abuja by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and security agencies and a presentation made at the National Collation Centre in Abuja."

Legit.ng has made a list of all the SCOPEs also known as states' returning officers as INEC announces results for the 2023 presidential election below:

S/No States Name of SCOPEs Institution of SCOPEs 1 Abia Professor Abel Ezeoha Deputy Vice-chancellor Alex Ekwueme University Abakaliki 2 Adamawa Professor Muhammad Laminu Mele 3 Akwa Ibom Professor Emmanuel Adigio Vice-chancellor Nigeria Maritime University 4 Anambra Professor Nnenna Otti Federal University of Technology (FUTO) Owerri 5 Bauchi Professor Abdulkarim Mohammed Vice-chancellor Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State 6 Bayelsa Professor Lilian Salami Vice-chancellor University of Benin 7 Benue Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta Vice-chancellor Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger state 8 Borno Professor Jude Rabo Vice-chancellor Federal University Wukari 9 Cross River Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh Vice-chancellor Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun 10 Delta Professor Kenneth Abaraibe 11 Ebonyi Professor Charles Arinze Igwe Vice-chancellor University of Nigeria Nsukka 12 Edo Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo Vice-chancellor University of Uyo Akwa Ibom 13 Ekiti Professor Akeem Lasisi Vice-chancellor Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun 14 Enugu Professor Madu Iwe 15 Gombe Professor Maimuna Waziri Vice-chancellor Federal University, Gashua 16 Imo Professor Charles Esimone Vice Chancellor Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka 17 Jigawa Professor Arma-Ya’u Hamisu Bichi Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State 18 Kaduna Professor Saleh Ado Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria 19 Kano Professor Sulieman Bilbis Othman Danfodio University Sokoto state 20 Katsina Professor Mu’azu Abubakar Gusau Vice-chancellor Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State 21 Kebbi Professor Usman Saidu 22 Kogi Professor Wahab Egbenwole Vice-chancellor University of Ilorin 23 Kwara Professor Paul Annune Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (formerly Federal University of Agriculture) 24 Lagos Professor Adenike Oladiji Vice-chancellor Federal University of Technology Akure 25 Nasarawa Professor Ishaya Tanko Vice-chancellor University of Jos 26 Niger Professor Clement Allawa Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration University of Abuja 27 Ogun Professor Kayode Adebowale Vice-chancellor University of Ibadan 28 Ondo Professor Abayomi Fashina Vice-chancellor Federal University Oye-Ekiti 29 Osun Professor Tolulope Ogunsola Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos

30 Oyo Professor Olusola Kehinde Vice-chancellor Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta 31 Plateau Professor Shehu Abdulrahman Federal University, Lafia 32 Rivers Professor Williams Addias 33 Sokoto Professor Muhammadu Kabir Bala Vice-chancellor Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria 34 Taraba Professor Mohammad Ahmad Abdullaziz Vice-chancellor Abubakar Tafawabalewa University Bauchi (ATBU) 35 Yobe Professor Umaru Pate Vice-chancellor Federal University Kashere Gombe state. 36 Zamfara Professor Kashim Shehu 37 FCT Professor Olayemi Akinwumi Vice-chancellor Federal University Lokoja

