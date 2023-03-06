Atiku Abubakar has reacted to INEC's position that it will not use errant staff for the conduct of Saturday, March 11, elections

In a statement on Sunday, March 5, Atiku argued that rather than saying this, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu should resign from his office

The former vice president added that a lot of Nigerians at the moment are calling for a visa ban from US and UK to be placed on Yakubu

On the heels of controversies surrounding the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the resignation of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Atiku, who made this call in a statement released on Sunday, March 5, through one of his media aides, Phrank Shaibu, said the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be man enough to own up to his failure, The Cable reports.

Atiku alleged that Prof. Yakubu worked against the will of Nigerians (Photo: @atiku, @inecnigeria)

The former vice president added that instead of Yakubu to honourably resign, he is trying to save face by stating that errant officials of the commission will not be deployed during the Saturday, March 11, elections

Atiku claimed that Yakubu allowed himself to be used in subverting the will of Nigerians in an election that, according to him, has been rated low by several foreign media outlets and observers, as well as ambassador Mary Beth Leonard of the United States.

Visa ban from US, UK to be placed on INEC's chairman?

Atiku, who wondered how Yakubu plans to recruit and train new INEC staff for the coming poll, disclosed that more than 300,000 Nigerians are currently calling on the US and the United Kingdom to place a visa ban on INEC's boss, Vanguard reports.

Part of the statement read:

“This is arrant nonsense. Is INEC planning on training new staff within five days that will replace the so-called errant ones? Is he going to recruit new staff or deploy some from outer space?

“Prof. Yakubu should be man enough to own up to his failure. A fish rots from the head down, and that is what has happened at INEC.

“Rather than suspend any staff, the INEC chairman is the one that needs to step aside as his first act of contrition. Already, over 300,000 Nigerians have signed a petition on Change.Org to demand that the US, UK, and Europe place a visa ban on the INEC chairman. This shows you the general feeling of Nigerians. Prof Yakubu should hide his face in shame.”

NYPF queries INEC over conduct of 2023 elections nationwide

The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) has expressed reservations about the conduct of the 2023 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It queried the commission over what it alleged to be rampant cases of result manipulation across the country, a bid, it said, to subvert the will of the people of Nigeria who trooped out to vote massively in the presidential and National of Assembly elections on Saturday, February 25.

The NYPF said the performance of INEC so far has been nothing short of abysmal, noting that the hope and confidence in the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) have proven to be a wasted investment of people’s emotions.

Source: Legit.ng