Bola Tinubu has been advised to carry everyone along, irrespective of their political affiliations, to build a united Nigeria

The advice came from Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in his congratulatory message to the president-elect

The Afenifere leader also urged other aggrieved politicians not to take any action that would set the nation on fire

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Worldwide, has sent a congratulatory message to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He advised Tinubu to be fair to all and avoid making the same mistakes as his predecessors in office, PM news reports.

Tinubu paid a visit to Pa Fasoranti at his home in Ondo state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Fasoranti said he was amazed at God’s grace that enabled the former Lagos state governor successfully make it to all the states of the federation, during the energy-sapping presidential campaigns, against the wishes of some people.

His congratulatory message read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“You now have the opportunity. Now is the time for you to prove me right. I pray to God to be with you. In going about this, avoid the mistakes of some of your forebears. Be fair to all concerned. Go ahead to unite the country, see and treat the country as one. Be a federalist.”

Allow Tinubu settle down to work, Fasoranti tells other politicians

Fasoranti appealed to other presidential candidates who lost at the poll not to take any action that would cause chaos in the country.

He advised them to take legal action if they were not satisfied with the outcome of the election and Tinubu and all concerned to settle down immediately to rebuild Nigeria and tackle the challenges facing the country, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The Afenifere leader's letter read further:

“I now appeal to all concerned Nigerians and the International Community, who might be aggrieved, one way or the other, not do anything that will set Nigeria on fire."

Peter Obi speaks to Nigerians, says he won 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the last presidential election, addressed Nigerians on the conduct and results of the poll.

Legit.ng reported that after observing a minute silence for the victims of violence across the country during Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections, Obi made it clear that this is the first time he will address the media either directly or indirectly after taking part in the voting exercise in Anambra.

During a press briefing, the LP presidential candidate noted that he will reclaim his mandate, arguing that the electoral process was not what Nigerians were promised.

Obi expressed gratitude to all Nigerians, especially Obidients who came out en masse to exercise their franchise by voting.

Source: Legit.ng