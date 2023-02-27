The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential election in Osun state.

This impressive win for Atiku was announced on Sunday, February 26, by Folashade Ogunsola, the state’s collation officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), The Cable reports.

In the southwest state, Atiku is said to have polled 354,366 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu, his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 343,945 votes.

Coming behind in a distant third place was Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), with 23,283 votes.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) took fourth place with just 713 votes.

Ogunsola said a total of 756,744 votes were cast for the presidential election in Osun

She went on to disclose that a total of 733,203 votes were considered valid votes while 23,541 votes were rejected.

