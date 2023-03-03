Former South Africa president and Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission to Nigeria, Dr. Thabo Mbeki, has urged President-elect Asíwájú Bola Tinubu not to forget the African continent when he assumes office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mbeki spoke on Thursday when he visited the President-elect in his Abuja residence on completion of the Commonwealth Observer Mission.

Mbeki, who noted that the election was fair and credible, asked Asíwájú Tinubu to make the entire African continent his compass when he takes over the reins of government.

"Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with a big economy. Whatever happens here sets the pace for the rest of Africa.

"We need a strong Nigerian presidency that will also focus on the African region," he said.

"Your opponent will be looking for a smallest thing to throw stones. That is the way of democracy," he added.

The president-elect assured the former South African president of his commitment to further African integration and economic development and promised to work with Mbeki and other leaders of the continent in this direction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He added: "Please Mr.President, don't be far from us."

Source: Legit.ng