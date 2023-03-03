Many peoples have died in an explosion that emanated from a pipeline tapping point in the Rumuekpe community in the Emohua local government area of Rivers state.

The casualties were said to be engaging in the illegal refining of stolen crude oil business, The Nation reported.

Fyneface Fyneface, the executive director of the youths and empowerment advocacy centre (YEAC-Nigeria), confirmed the tragedy through the Crude Oil Spill Alert System (COSAS) centre.

Why explosion killed dozens in Rivers state

According to Fyneface, the incident happened at about 2am on Friday, March 3, when a driver kicked the ignition of one of the loaded buses carrying stolen crude oil.

The bus was said to be used to carry the stole crude oil to the location of the illegal refineries.

The fire that later killed dozens of people, including women, burning to beyond recognition, in the environment was caused by an explosion.

The incident, which occurred along the Trans-Niger Delta Pipeline (TNP), also burnt many vehicles and tricycles to ashes.

It was gathered that persons around the tapping point, who had either loaded the crude or waited for their turns were all killed by the explosion.

Soldiers and police were said to have rushed to secure the scene.

YEAC-Nigeria has been campaigning against crude oil theft, environmental pollution and leading the advocacy for the provision of alternative livelihood opportunities for artisanal refiners in the Niger Delta for the past 12 years through the promotion of modular refineries promised by the Federal Government.

