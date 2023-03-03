FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, says Bola Tinubu's victory at the presidential polls proves that Nigerians still trust the party.

As reported by Daily Independent, Senator Adamu also gave President Muhammadu Buhari his flowers for being instrumental to the party's success.

APC chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu gave kudus, INEC and security agencies for their crucial roles at the presidential polls. Photo: APC

Source: UGC

Senator Adamu said:

“As the national chairman of APC, our victory is a humbling but proud experience for me. The people have spoken loud and clear.

"Their judgment was informed and supreme. The choice they made is the choice they can live with. We salute them. We salute their free and fair decision.

“We accept the victory of our presidential candidate and the party with humility and gratitude to the Almighty God and the entire people of this great nation."

Senator Adamu also gave kudos to the electoral umpire, INEC, security agencies, observers and other stakeholders for their various roles at the presidential elections.

He, however, said Tinubu's victory does not belong him and the party alone but to the taxpayers, the old, the young and every strata of the Nigerian society.

Senator Adamu said:

“The victory does not belong to the president-elect and his political party alone. It also belongs to that poor woman who, against all odds and the current financial problems, still sacrificed her time and her little financial resource to go to her polling unit to cast her vote because she wants to have a say in who governs her and her country.

“The victory belongs to the security agencies who put their lives on the line and ensured the peaceful conduct of the election at all levels.

"It belongs to all Nigerians who collectively showed a determination to birth a new national leadership. It belongs especially to the chairman and the members of INEC."

Source: Legit.ng