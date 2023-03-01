Obika Chinedu, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, has won the Bwari/AMAC Federal Constituency election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The collation and Returning Officer for the constituency, Professor Ukertor Gabriel, made the announcement on Tuesday, February 18 in the Nigerian capital.

Professor Gabriel said Chinedu won 201, 308 votes out of a total of 326, 463 votes cast to emerge the winner.

The LP candidate defeated Hon. Micah Jiba, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got a total of 58,809 votes.

Suleiman Ribadu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 44,808 votes, while Obute Ann of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 3,289.

There were 1,127,794 registered voters, 340,400 accredited voters, 322,065 valid votes and 4,398 rejected votes.

Meanwhile, the NNPP and PDP candidates have rejected the results, alleging there were irregularities in the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng