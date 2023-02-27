The Labour Party (LP)’s Ekene Abubakar Adams has been declared the winner of the House of Representatives seat for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna state.

With his win, Adams unseated the incumbent Reps member, Yakubu Barde, also known as “No Shaking” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Returning Officer, Prof. Bashir Abubukar, who announced the result, said Ekene polled 57,725 to defeat the incumbent, who polled 47,937, while the All Progressives Congress (APC)’ Caino Cafra came a distant third with 19,293.

Adams was a former member of the APC and the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the northwest state before he defected to the LP.

He is a former footballer and former General Manager of Ogun state-based football club, Remo Stars.

Speaking shortly after the declaration, Ekene attributed his electoral victory to God, declaring that “the voice of the people has prevailed and I attribute this victory to God who gives power.

His words:

“My administration will focus on improving the livelihood of the citizenry as I promised, and I will remain the people’s servant.

“It’s a victory for all, we have struggled for it, me, you and everyone. For sure the people have spoken and for sure the people want to see our constituency being liberated.

“I must thank God for giving me the opportunity to serve as people’s servant in the green chamber. I wish to call on other candidates that God has chosen me ahead of them to join hands with me because I believe it’s victory for all. Let’s join hands together to liberate the constituency.”

