FCT, Abuja - The post-election report released by Africa's foremost election observer group, Yiaga Africa, has confirmed inconsistencies in the election results of two states in the southern region of Nigeria.

Yiaga Africa made this known on Wednesday, March 1, at its post-election press briefing attended by Legit.ng at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Dr Aisha Abdullahi unveiling the Yiaga Africa post-election report at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Wednesday, March 1. Photo: @YIAGA

Source: Twitter

The report reeled out by Dr Aisha Abdullahi, the board chair for Yiaga Africa, revealed that the Imo state and Rivers state elections were greeted with electoral inconsistencies.

While speaking on the result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), she said:

“The state-level presidential results for Imo and Rivers are inconsistent with the Yiaga Africa WTV projections for both states. For Rivers, INEC announced 231,591 votes for APC or 44.2 percent; 175,071 for LP or 33.4 percent; and 88,468 for PDP or 16.9 percent.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“This is in sharp contrast to the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Rivers which are: APC 21.7 percent ±5.0 percent; for LP 50.8 percent ±10.6 percent; and PDP 22.2 percent ±6.5 percent.

“For Imo, INEC announced 66,406 for APC or 14.2 percent; 360,495 for LP or 77.1 percent; and 30,234; for PDP or 6.5 percent. Again, this is at variance with the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Imo which are: APC 5.1 ±2.3 percent; LP 88.1 percent ±3.8 percent; and PDP 5.7 percent ±2.3 percent.”

It will be recalled that in the last quarter of 2022, there were agitations from Yiaga Africa and other civil society groups seeking the withdrawal of some INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners with political affiliations and corruption records.

When asked by Legit.ng if these INEC officials were later removed or were retained and cleared by the Senate, Yiaga board member Ezenwa Nwagwu said there was a series of push and agitations over the matter.

He revealed these individuals were retained despite numerous efforts by civil society groups to change the anomaly.

Nwagwu failed to comment on whether the situation impacted the election result declared by INEC.

Source: Legit.ng