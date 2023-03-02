Stock investors in Nigeria lost N162 billion within five hours of trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

The All Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.53%, with losses recorded in Airtel Africa, ETI, United Capital, Lafarge Africa, and UACN, among others

Despite the downturn, the market breadth closed positively, with 30 stocks gaining and 12 declining

Nigeria stock investors kicked off the new month of March with a N162 billion loss, ending its five-day winning streak.

The losses recorded came on the same day, Bola Tinubu received his certificate of return as Nigeria's next president.

After five days of positive trading, the stock market recorded its first loss on Wednesday. Photo credit: NGX

Source: Getty Images

How did investors lose that much

Data obtained from NGX showed that after five hours of trading on Wednesday, 1 March 2023, the All Share Index (ASI) fell by 297.65 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.53% to close at 55,508.61 points.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Accordingly, investors lost N162 billion in value as market capitalisation declined to N30.239 trillion.

Daily Trust reports that 29 companies' stocks gained during the trading, but they were not enough to counter the impact of 12 companies' stocks that dropped in value.

The companies that caused the N162bn loss

The decline in the stock market was driven by losses in several medium and large capitalised stocks such as Airtel Africa, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), United Capital, Lafarge Africa, and UAC of Nigeria (UACN).

ETI, a bank conglomerate, was among the losers, shedding 7.69% to close at N12 per share, followed by Airtel Africa, a communication giant, which lost 5.25% and closed at N1,535 per share.

WAPCO, a cement producer, also saw a decrease in its share price by 1.46% to close at N27. Other companies that lost in value included John Holt, which declined by 9.66%, and May and Baker, which lost 1%.

The strong performing companies

Veritas Kapital Assurance was the best-performing company on March 1, with its share price gaining 10% and closing at 22 kobo.

Ardova Plc (AP) followed closely with a gain of 9.76%, closing at N18.55 per share, while Wema Bank gained 8.75% and closed at N4.35 per share.

The Initiates Plc (TIP) saw an appreciation of 8.33% to close at 52 kobo, and Geregu Power gained 8.20% to close at N298.10 per share.

The volume of shares

The total volume of trades on the Nigerian Stock Exchange increased by 138.57% to 565.823 million units worth N6.579 billion and was conducted in 4,340 deals.

Capital Hotel's shares had the highest activity, with 333.236 million shares worth N2.333 billion.

Transnational Corporation followed with 47.893 million shares worth N67.002 million, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 46.626 million shares valued at N1.258 billion.

Oando's shares were traded at 19.977 million units worth N102.326 million, and Access Holdings transacted 19.417 million shares worth N186.210 million.

Dangote makes N293bn from cement sales in 2022

Meanwhile, in another report, reportAfrica's richest man will be walking home with over N293 billion as dividends from his cement company, Dangote Cement.

Aliko Dangote's cement company recorded a revenue jump of 16.96% in 2022 to hit a high of over N1.61 trillion

Dangote's dividend is more than the budget of 25 states for the fiscal year of 2023

Source: Legit.ng