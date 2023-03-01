Following the declaration of the presidential election, Nigerian security agencies have been urged to stay alert

The call was made to heads of various security agencies and their officials by an Abuja-based expert

Senator Iroegbu said he believes that security agencies are anticipating civic disturbances across some parts of the country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigeria's security agencies and their officials have been urged to remain alert and vigilant following the conclusion of the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections across Nigeria.

A security expert and Publisher of Global Sentinel, Senator Iroegbu said that while the elections have come to an end, some miscreants and aggrieved persons who may not like the outcome of the polls or may have lost out could use the opportunity to perpetrate various kinds of crime.

Senator Iroegbu has called on security agencies to be on alert following the declaration of the 2023 presidential election results. Photo: Senator Iroegbu

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Legit.ng, Iroegbu said he wants to believe that security agencies are anticipating civic disturbances across some parts of the country, especially in areas where initial reports have tagged red alert spaces.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I think there are signs that the resolve of the security agents should be anticipating civic disturbances, the possible urge to intervene in the process or some clandestine actors planning to hijack the situation.

"More so, should it come to that security agents should also be able to respect the rights of the people to express their grievances in whatever legitimate way they deem fit and at the same time ensure there is no breakdown of law and order.

Similarities with the 2020 #EndSARS protests

Speaking further, Iroegbu warned that if not well handled, the civic disturbances could snowball into something similar to the 2020 #EndSARS protest by young Nigerians across the country.

He said:

"If it's the northern voters that feel aggrieved I may expect post-election violence but so far most of the grievances are coming from the south which may come in the form of civil disobedience. However, if civil disobedience is not well handled like the EndSARS it could lead to the breakdown of law and order.

"Another fear is that secessionist agitations in the East and some parts of SS could be reinvigorated. But overall we could have despondent citizens across the country.

"The resolve of the security agents could be tested and hence, should anticipate civil disturbances."

President-elect Bola Tinubu makes plan to change top northern governor's first name, gives reason

Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has said that he will be making moves to change the first name of the governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu.

Tinubu while delivering his acceptance speech in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, hinted to his supporters that the governor had put in his best foot to ensure that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress emerged victorious in the just concluded 2023 presidential election.

Bagudu bears the same first name as Tinubu's contemporary in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. Tinubu contested the 2023 presidential election alongside Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and 15 other candidates from various political parties.

"Peter Obi is a man of few words, can't be intimidated," Former Governor Ayo Fayose warns

In other news, Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state had earlier described Peter Obi of the Labour Party as a man of few words.

The ex-governor also urged Nigeria's next president to ensure that he works with Peter for the good of the Nigerian masses.

According to Fayose, the former Anambra state governor has proven to become an institution in Nigeria's political space.

Source: Legit.ng