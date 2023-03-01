In the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

INEC in its declaration said that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 beating his rivals Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who garnered 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 respectively.

The APC has started making plans for a party following Bola Tinubu's emergence as president. Photo: Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Source: Twitter

However, barely four hours into INEC's declaration, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, announced that all is set for the celebration.

In a post made on Twitter, Dabiri-Erewa who shared photos of a decorated event centre said an APC's presidential Campaign council party is loading.

She tweeted:

"@APCPresCC2022

⁩ celebration party loading "

