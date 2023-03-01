The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed gratitude to Nigerians following the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect of Nigeria.

In a short tweet on Wednesday, March 1, the APC thanked citizens for voting for Tinubu.

APC has thanked Nigerians for Tinubu's victory (Photo: @officialABAT)

Source: Twitter

The tweet read:

"Thank You Nigerians for electing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect of Nigeria."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng