Politics

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu: APC Reacts to Jagaban's Victory, Sends Message to Nigerians

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed gratitude to Nigerians following the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect of Nigeria.

In a short tweet on Wednesday, March 1, the APC thanked citizens for voting for Tinubu.

Asiwaju and Shettima
APC has thanked Nigerians for Tinubu's victory (Photo: @officialABAT)
Source: Twitter

The tweet read:

"Thank You Nigerians for electing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect of Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng

