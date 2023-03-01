Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu: APC Reacts to Jagaban's Victory, Sends Message to Nigerians
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed gratitude to Nigerians following the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect of Nigeria.
In a short tweet on Wednesday, March 1, the APC thanked citizens for voting for Tinubu.
The tweet read:
"Thank You Nigerians for electing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect of Nigeria."
Source: Legit.ng
