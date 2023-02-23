Barely two days to the 2023 general elections, the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Enugu East, Oyibo Chukwu, has been killed

Unknown gunmen reportedly shot Chukwu inside his vehicle with five other people with him and set the car ablaze

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu state, Chijioke Edeoga, has confirmed the tragic incident

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Enugu South LGA - Unknown gunmen have killed and burnt Oyibo Chukwu, the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Enugu East senatorial district in the 2023 general election.

A report by The Punch indicates that the gunmen also killed five supporters who were with Chukwu inside his car.

Unknown gunmen struck again, killing Oyibo Chukwu, the Enugu East Labour Party senatorial candidate and five others. Photo credit: Oyibo Chukwu Owelle

Source: Facebook

The tragic incident reportedly happened at Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South local government area on Wednesday evening, February 22.

Enugu Labour Party governorship candidate Chijioke Edeoga confirms incident

Legit.ng gathers that Chijioke Edeoga, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state, has confirmed the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said that the gunmen shot him inside his vehicle with five other people with him and set the car ablaze.

“It is true that our senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district for Saturday’s election has been killed. They (gunmen) shot him and five others and set them ablaze," Edeoga said.

The LP chieftain alleged that members of the party are being targeted for assassination by political parties that felt threatened and are afraid they may lose on Saturday, February 25.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled to hold on Saturday.

Another report by Vanguard indicates that Oyibo, a lawyer, was attacked while returning from a campaign trip in the Agbani area.

Source: Legit.ng