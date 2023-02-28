Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Bola Tinubu has asked his closest opponents in last Saturday's Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan and concede defeat.

Tinubu who made the remarks through his Special Adviser on Media, Public Affairs and Strategic Communications, Mr Dele Alake also cautioned both the PDP and the LP against calling for a cancellation of the exercise, saying election is like pregnancy which cannot be aborted when it has reached full term.

The APC standard bearer equally accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of attempting to truncate the nation's democracy by his call for the cancellation of election results in some parts of the country.

At a news conference Tuesday in Abuja, Alake said Obasanjo's call was anchored on the unsubstantiated claims, rumours and allegations of fraud by opposition parties led by PDP and LP, who have seen that they have lost the election would rather want Nigeria's hard-won democracy to be truncated on the altar of their lies.

He added: "You must also be aware of the gang up by the PDP and Labour Party, whose agents walked out of the National Collation Centre in Abuja on Monday. Today, they continued their conspiracy to truncate our 24-year democratic journey by raising unfounded allegations against INEC, casting aspersions on the whole electoral process, forgetting the process had handed them unexpected victories in some states. We have always suspected that Labour Party and PDP are the same, only divided by individual inordinate ambition."

Source: Legit.ng