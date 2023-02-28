President Muhammadu Buhari is mourning the death of Hajiya Amina Dauda, a renowned educationist.

Dauda, a younger sister to President Buhari's nephew Mamman Daura, who had been unwell for quite some time, died in Kano her state of residence.

President Buhari has described the death of Mamman Daura's sister as a sad loss to the education system. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

Describing Dauda's death as the “loss of a rare talent in the field of education, President Buhari said the late sister to Daura was a veteran school administrator and a popular member of the community.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 28, by the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said the late educationist exemplified simplicity and sublimity

The president in a condolence message delivered on his behalf by a delegation made up of Garba Shehu, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, Chief of Protocol (SCOP) and Alhaji Musa Haro, Dan’madamin Daura, said he was saddened by the death of Dauda.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“She exemplified simplicity and sublimity, reflecting the virtues of a mother."

President Buhari prayed for the peace of her soul and urged other family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

One of the sisters of the late Dauda, Hajiya Hajara Dauda, who received the delegation, thanked the President for the visit.

Hajiya Dauda also requested that their condolences be conveyed to the President in turn, praying that Allah guides him to end his tenure well in the same way he began.

Tears, Mourning as President Buhari Loses 1 Important Dignitary

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier lost a valued friend following the death of one of his classmates.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said that Abba Ali - Buhari's classmate - died on Tuesday, February 14.

Ali until his death was a member of the Federal Judicial Service Commission and the chairman of the Forum of Classmates of the Government College in Katsina state.

Buhari mourns as top former northern governor loses wife

The death of Hajiya Atika, the wife of a former governor of Sokoto state state of mourning.

President Muhammadu Buhari in condoling with the former governor and lawmaker said such a loss is difficult to handle.

The president also prayed for the repose of the soul of Hajiya Atika and comfort for Senator Wamakko and his entire family. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/nigeria/1519991-tears-mourning-president-buhari-loses-1-important-dignitary/

Source: Legit.ng