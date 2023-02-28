The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Zamfara Central senatorial district election inconclusive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This decision was taken by the electoral body on Tuesday, February 25, through its returning officer for the senatorial district, Prof. Ahmad Galadima.

INEC revealed that election affected at least 74 polling units from 19 registration areas of Bungude, Gusau and Tsafe. Photo: INEC

As reported by the Punch Newspaper, Galadima revealed that the cancellation of election affected at least 74 polling units from 19 registration areas of Bungude, Gusau and Tsafe.

According to him, the total number of Permanent Voter Cards collected were 43,881, which was more than the margin lead of the two political parties with the highest votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate scored 93,120 while the All Progressives Congress polled 79,444.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“With a lead margin of 13,676, the result can only be declared inconclusive.”

Also, the INEC Returning Officer of Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency, Dr. Aminu Dabai also announced the cancellation of 38 polling units affected from both Gusau and Tsafe Local Government Areas.

According to Dabai, the results from the seven RAs had an insignificant lead margin between PDP and APC.

The returning officers disclosed that the electoral body would communicate on fixing supplementary elections.

Source: Legit.ng