2023 Election: Full List Emerges as Powerful Nigerian Governors Wins Senatorial Election
It is a shocking development as Nigerian governors seeking to represent their people in the senate are being defeated by opposition party candidates even in their strongholds.
In fact, the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday, February 25, showed the weakness of some governors in their domain and the will of the people prevailing over all in the respective states.
Two governors won so far
Whilst the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is still collating the results for the presidential election, the fate of those who participated in the senatorial election has already been determined.
In view of the above, Legit.ng compiled a list of top Nigerian governors who wants to be relevant in the Nigerian politics even after their tenure ends.
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state
Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi won Saturday, February 25 parliamentary election, to represent Ebonyi South Senatorial zone in the Nigerian senate next legislative tenure.
Umahi, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, scored a total of 28,378 votes to defeat his rivals, Linus Okorie of the Labour Party, who scored 25,496 votes.
Abubakar Bello of Niger state
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State on Monday, February 27, won the senatorial seat of Niger North Senatorial District under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Bello, won having scored the highest votes of 100,197 to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shehu Muhammad Abdullahi who scored 88,153.
