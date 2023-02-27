Some persons have been burnt alive in the wave of violence that hit Kano during the parliamentary and presidential elections.

The campaign office of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State has also been burnt down.

There is fresh tension in Kano state at the moment



What really happened

SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, who confirmed the incidents, said an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was attacked in Takai Local Government Area of of the state.

He said when the thugs set the party’s office on fire,

“Two unknown persons in a stationary Vehicle inside the building of the Campaign Office of the House of Representatives Candidate of NNPP were burnt to death.

“Also the building of Tudun Wada LGA INEC Office was also attempted to be set ablaze when a group of thugs mobilized themselves in large number and attacked. This was when a group of thugs went on rampage on the same date, while the collation of results was ongoing.”

The police further revealed that some hoodlums also attacked INEC Office of Takai LGA Venue of election results collation center but swift response from the Police and other security agencies saved the situation.

The police spokesman said the force ensure the collation of results was concluded peacefully.

“The hoodlums again mobilize and attempted to block the access road leading to INEC Office but Immeidiate mobilisation of security personnel to the scene averted another trauma

“One of the thugs who was injured fatally was rushed to Hospital where he died while receiving treatment, Four other suspected thugs were arrested.”

Kiyawa added that investigation is in progress and that culprits would be brought to law.

