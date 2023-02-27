The presidential candidate of People's Democratic Party, (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has won Adamawa state, Legit.ng reported.

The Wazirin Adamawa polled 417,611 votes to beat his closest rival, Ahmed Bola Tinubu of All Progressive Congress, (APC), who scored 182,881 votes.

Atiku wins Adamawa state.

Atiku floors Kwankwaso

In the result, it was also announced that, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP scored 105,648 while Peter Obi, the candidate of Labor Party, LP, polled 8,006 votes accordingly.

