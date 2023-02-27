The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner in the February 25th Presidential/National Assembly election.

Tinubu scored 375, 183 votes while former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came 2and with 284, 898 votes while Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party (LP) scored 80, 452 votes to emerge 3rd.

Niger State Collation Officer for INEC, Professor Clement Alawa, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Abuja who declared the results said NNPP came distant 4th with 21, 836 votes.

Professor Alawa also said that “A total of 827, 416 voters were accredited but 778, 668 votes were valid votes cast”.

A total of 34, 687 votes, according to him were rejected from across the 3 senatorial zones and, 10, 832 coming from zone ‘B’ (Niger-East) senatorial district.

Out of the 2, 667, 866 total registered voters, Professor Alawa also gave 813, 355 as the total number of votes cast.

Meanwhile, Senator Sani Musa (Sani 313) of the APC has secured a return ticket to the Senate after beating Ibrahim Ishaku SAN of the PDP to the second position, while LP came 3rd.

Out of 334, 487 valid votes cast, the INEC Returning Officer in charge of the zone, Professor Tsado Saba said, Sani Musa, scored 159, 650 votes, PDP 125, 492 and the LP 35, 941 for the Niger-East senatorial district comprising 9 Local Government Areas.

