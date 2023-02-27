The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the senatorial candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, winner of the Anambra South senatorial election held on Saturday, February 25.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that Governor Charles Soludo is also from Anambra South Senatorial District, and his party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), fielded its own candidate, Hon. Chris Emeka Azubogu for the senatorial race.

Ubah has secured a senatorial seat

Source: Original

The INEC Returning Officer for Anambra South 2023 senatorial election, Prof. Ebele Nwokoye, who announced the result at the collation center in Nnewi, on Monday, February 27, said that the YPP candidate pooled 73,115 to win the election; while his closest rival, Hon. Chris Emeka Azubogu of APGA, occupied the second position with 45,369; while LP and PDP trailed behind with 28,102, and 21,209 votes respectively.

In another result declared at the Anambra Central collation center in Amawbia, Awka South LGA, the candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Victor Umeh, defeated the incumbent, Senator Uche Ekwunife of the People's Democratic Party to win the Anambra Central Senatorial election.

Another LP candidate, Hon. Tony Nwoye, in another result, declared in Onitsha, defeated an incumbent, Senator Stella Oduah, to win the senatorial election for Anambra North senatorial zone.

Results so far collated from different federal constituencies also show that Labour Party won 7 out of the 11 federal constituencies in the state; while the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance won 5 seats.

