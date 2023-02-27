The All Progressive Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won 21 out of 25 local government areas in Niger.

Tinubu, as reported by The Nation, polls 375,183 votes, while his rival in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, scored 284,898 votes.

Tinubu beats his rivals in Niger

Source: Twitter

In the northern state, the Labour Party got 80,452 votes, while the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) secured 21,836 votes.

It was gathered that the APC defeated the PDP in Niger with 90,285 votes.

The results were announced on Monday, February 27, by the Niger collation officer, Professor Clement Allawa, at the INEC headquarters in Minna.

