Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has urged Lagos residents to avoid any act of violence following his loss to Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, in the presidential election held in the state.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, has been declared the winner in Lagos, Tinubu's political base and stronghold.

In a statement released hours after Obi was announced as the winner, Tinubu said the outcome of the election should not be a source of provocation.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos state to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some.

"We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” he said.

