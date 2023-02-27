Abdulaziz Yar’adua, younger brother of late President Umaru Yar’adua, has been declared the winner of the Katsina Central Senatorial District election.

Premium Times reports that the Returning Officer for the election, Aminu Kankia, declared the result in Katsina on Sunday night, February 26.

He said Yar’adua of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 153,512 votes, against 152,140 by Aminu Sirajo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added that Gambo Abubakar Jally of the New Nigeria Peoples Party scored 1,605 votes, Muhammad Mustapha Kurfi of the Social Democratic Party got 807 votes, and Aminu Gide of Peoples Redemption Party got 781 votes.

Channels Television reports that others are Mannir Yusuf of the African Democratic Congress, who scored 726 votes, and Muhammad Zainab Yusuf of the National Rescue Movement who polled 583.

Professor Kankia further announced that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would no longer declare any election inconclusive, stating that places where elections did not hold as a result of thuggery, violence or banditry would be marked zero.

Yar'adua is a retired colonel in the Nigerian Army.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng