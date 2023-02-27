Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has been declared the winner of Katsina Central Senatorial election.

Professor Aminu Dalhatu-Kankia, the Returning Officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Katsina Central Senatorial district election made the announcement after the collation of the results on Sunday, February 26, in Katsina.

APC candidate, Abdul'aziz Musa Yar'adua wins Senatorial Election in Katsina. Photo credit: Abdul'aziz Musa Yar'adua

Source: Facebook

Abdul'aziz Musa Yar'adua wins senate seat

According to him, following the election held on Fed. 25, 2022, Yar’adua of the APC has scored the total 153,512 votes, against Aminu Sirajo of PDP, who scored 152,140 votes, a report by Daily Nigerian confirmed.

Mr Dalhatu-Kankia added that Gambo Abubakar of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, garnered 16,005, while Aminu Gide of Peoples Redemption Party got 781 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mr Yar’adua is a retired Lt.-Col. and a younger brother to the late President, Umaru Yar’adua.

Source: Legit.ng