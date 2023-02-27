Global site navigation

Former President Yar’Adua’s Brother Wins Senatorial Election in Katsina
Former President Yar’Adua’s Brother Wins Senatorial Election in Katsina

by  Esther Odili

Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has been declared the winner of Katsina Central Senatorial election.

Professor Aminu Dalhatu-Kankia, the Returning Officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Katsina Central Senatorial district election made the announcement after the collation of the results on Sunday, February 26, in Katsina.

Abdul'aziz Musa Yar'adua wins senate seat

According to him, following the election held on Fed. 25, 2022, Yar’adua of the APC has scored the total 153,512 votes, against Aminu Sirajo of PDP, who scored 152,140 votes, a report by Daily Nigerian confirmed.

Mr Dalhatu-Kankia added that Gambo Abubakar of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, garnered 16,005, while Aminu Gide of Peoples Redemption Party got 781 votes.

Mr Yar’adua is a retired Lt.-Col. and a younger brother to the late President, Umaru Yar’adua.

