The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has won the Obio-Akpor, the Local Government Area of Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers State by landslide.

Tinubu polled 80,239 votes to defeat the Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who came a distant second with 3,829 and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who got 368 votes.

Photo credit: Bola Tinubu

However, the LP agents at the collation centre protested the results accusing the INEC officials of electoral fraud.

After raising his voice to condemn the result, the two agents, who insisted they would not accept the result, were later asked by the State Collation Officer, Prof. Teddy Adias, to seek redress in appropriate quarters.

