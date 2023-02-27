The former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has finally won Edo senatorial seat.

The Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer, Benjamin Adesina, declared Oshiomhole as the winner of the Edo North senatorial seat, a report by The Punch confirmed.

APC wins Edo North

Adesina, while announcing the result in Auchi which is the senatorial headquarters, said Oshiomhole polled 107,110 votes to defeat Francis Alimikhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the incumbent, who scored 55,344 votes.

“Adams Oshiomhole of APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Edo north senatorial district,” Adesina said.

