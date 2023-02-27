The former governor of Ebonyi state, Sam Egwu, has lost his bid to return to the Senate for a third term.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Egwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the Senate.

According to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the former governor lost to a former state chairman of the PDP who later joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Nwebonyi.

Nwebonyi had a total of 65,863 votes, while Ejiofor Chukwu of the Labour Party scored 42,283 votes to emerge second while Egwu came a distant third with 26,569 votes.

Premium Times reports that INEC returning officer for Ebonyi north senatorial zone, Nwogo Obasi, announced the result at the commission's office in Abakaliki local government area on Sunday night, February 26.

Also, a former state chairman of the APC, Nwachukwu Eze, defeated his Labour Party and PDP opponents to win the Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency seat. He garnered 22794 votes to beat his closest challenger, Ndubuisi Agbo of the Labour Party who polled 14,168 votes

The candidate of the PDP, Victor Aleke, garnered 11,611 votes to place third in the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng