The candidate of Labour Party, Thaddeus Attah, has been declared as winner in Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Attah polled 24,075 votes, beating his counterparts, Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 18,666 votes, and Babajide Obanikoro of the APC, who had 16, 901 votes, Daily Trust reported.

Babajide, who is a son of former Minister of Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, is the current lawmaker representing the constituency.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof Funmilayo Odukoya made the declaration on Sunday at the Collation Centre, Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School, Marwa, Lekki 1.

“That Thaddeus Attah of LP, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected; signed by me. Thank you so much,” Odukoya said

She said other candidates received the following votes: Mr Oladehin Olufemi, African Democratic Congress, 1,422 votes; Mr Azeez Kabirat of New Nigeria Peoples Party, 414 votes, and Mr Olasunkanmi Ololade, Social Democratic Party, 207 votes.

Earlier, there was pandemonium between the party agents and INEC officers over the authenticity of the result, even before it was declared by the presiding officer.

The agents including APC and PDP refused to accept the announcement of results unless their complaints were addressed.

Source: Legit.ng