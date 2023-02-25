The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, defeated his rival, Atiku Abubakar at Unit 022 Aliyu Mustapha College Yola, Adamawa.

Legit.ng reports that the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission and strong ally of Tinubu, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

2023 presidential election: Tinubu defeats Atiku in Nuhu Ribadu's polling unit

APC: 140

PDP: 68

LP: 11

