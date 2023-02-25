Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, has won Amuwo-Odofin some polling units in the Amuwo-Odofin and Ogudu areas of Lagos state.

The Punch reports that in PU046, Ward E 1, Mazamaza, Amuwo Odofin, the LP had 169, APC got 32 while the PDP had 80.

Legit.ng gathered that in Ward E1, Amuwo Odofin, located at Benster Crescent, Mazamaza, Amuwo Odofin, LP- 195, APC-2, PDP-1

The Labour Party's candidate also won the polling unit 112, Kosofe local government, Ogudu, Lagos State, LP- 57, APC- 9 PDP- 1.

Lagos speaker Obasa votes, expresses hope in APC's victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described the voting process in the presidential election as peaceful so far.

It was reported that Obasa, who represents Agege Constituency 1 at the Lagos Assembly, said this just after voting at his Unit 019, Ward E, Oluwole Olaniyan Street, Agege, as he expressed hope that his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, would be victorious at the end of the exercise.

He said he did not have issues with BVAS used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but said it was too early to give an overall assessment of the process since the election was still ongoing.

The speaker commended the people of Agege for their consistency and constant support.

Tinubu floors Obi, Atiku in Gov Oyebanji’s polling Unit

Also, Tinubu won the polling unit of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state. It was gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced its official result stating that Tinubu polled 241 votes to defeat second-place PDP with six votes.

Meanwhile, at the senatorial level, APC racked up 245 votes as against the PDP who could only manage four votes.

Source: Legit.ng