Peter Obi of the Labour Party has defeated the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the two Benue House gate polling units in the election.

As announced by the presiding officer at Government House Arts Theatre Polling Unit 011, Bosede Benson, Obi polled 137 votes while Atiku scored eight and APC secured only 59 votes, Channels TV reports

The former Anambra governor also won the polling units of the former Senate President, David Mark, located at the VIP Unit One GRA Otukpo with 178 as Tinubu got 22 votes, while Atiku claimed 18 votes.

Source: Legit.ng