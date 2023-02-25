Lagos, Surulere - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has defeated his counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Surulere, Ward 08, PU 014 polling unit of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to a real-time result sight by Legit.ng on Saturday, February 25, the Labour Party's Obi scored 89 votes, and APC's Tinubu attained 69 votes.

Peter Obi has been tipped continuously as the underdog and political pundits believe he could cause an upset for other candidates. Photo: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

Other data from the polling unit revealed that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored as low as five votes, and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) fell behind with just a vote.

See results as follows:

Surulere, Ward 08, PU 014

APC: 69

LP: 89

PDP: 05

NNPP: 01

Source: Legit.ng