Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has exercised his civic right in the ongoing presidential election as he votes for himself.

The presidential hopeful and his wife cast their votes at their Amatutu polling unit 019 in Agulu, Anaocha LGA of Anambra state.

Obi said that voting process was peaceful and seamless, based on his observation, and based on situation reports.

He made the declaration while speaking with newsmen on Saturday, February 25, when he cast his vote at his polling unit 019, Agulu Ward 2, in Anaocha local government council of Anambra State at about 11.45 am.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Obi as commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for their strides in providing needed logistics; as well as security officials and the people of Nigeria for ensuring a peaceful exercise.

He said:

"With what I have seen here today, the election is seamless and peaceful; but I don't know of any other place. I hope it would be the same in other places across Nigeria."

He expressed confidence that he would win the presidential election; being the most qualified and competent person to lead the country; adding that he has the capacity and mental ability to lead the country.

