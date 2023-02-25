Votings have been suspended in no less than 141 polling units in Bayelsa state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was disclosed by the commission's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, adding that the postponement was necessitated due to the disruption in the voting process.

Speaking on Saturday, February 25, at a media briefing with newsmen at the collation centre in Abuja, in the ongoing electioneering.

Both presidential and national assembly elections will be affected with the postponement in the polling units.

Source: Legit.ng