2023 Elections: ICPC Seizes N2m Notes Linked to Politician

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday, February 24, in Bauchi detained one Hassan Ahmad for alleged possession of N2 million in old and new notes.

The arrest was carried out on Friday by 33 Artillery Brigade deployed to Alkaleri in the northern state.

ICPC's spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, in a statement on Friday, said Ahmad was arrested with N900,000 cash in new notes and N1.1 million in old notes.

Ogugua added that the suspect confessed that the money was being conveyed on behalf of a politician to Gombe state.

The name of the politician was, however, not given in the statement.

The ICPC via Twitter stated:

“The suspect was arrested on Friday by the Troops of 33 Artillery Brigade Operation Safe Conduct deployed to Alkaleri in Bauchi State and handed over to the Bauchi State Office of the anti-graft agency,” the ICPC spokesperson said.

“Ahmad was in possession of N900,000 cash in new naira notes and N1.1 million in old naira notes and the funds were being conveyed in a tinted black Hilux vehicle with registration number JMA 85 AZ.

“The funds, which were packed in a “Ghana Must Go” bag, comprise six bundles of one thousand naira new notes of N600,000; six bundles of five hundred naira new notes of N300,000, and old two hundred naira notes of N1.1 million.

"The suspect has confessed that the funds were being moved to Gombe State for a politician."

