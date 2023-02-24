The leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has denied the report of endorsing Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the forthcoming election.

The group said the reports regarding the effect are not true and fake.

While speaking to journalists, Faruk Umar, the chairman of the ACF, said the report was falsified to confused and blackmail the voters ahead of the poll.

The leader said:

“I am addressing you today on an issue that was reported in the media suggesting that AREWA Consultative Forum, (ACF) has decided to support the presidential candidate of PDP. The statement is not true. ACF is not supporting any candidate."

He added that the agreement was that members were allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice and that the national secretariat debunked the reports.

Umar then called on members of the forum to disregard the publication and adhere to he rules of the national executive to allow members to exercise their rights in electing the candidate of their choice.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was earlier reported that the forum had endorsed Atiku in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. The report was against the earlier position of the group after having a conversation with all the presidential candidates.

Source: Legit.ng