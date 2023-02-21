A predictive poll by Stears, which predicted the winner of the 2023 presidential election has stirred reactions from the supporters of the major presidential candidates.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The poll by the pan-African data company predicted that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), will win the 2023 presidential election if there is a high turnout of voters.

Labour Party, APC members disagree with Stears Poll on the 2023 presidential election. Photo credits: @AlwaysJayjam, @BornoYoung

Source: Twitter

It also predicted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, will win if there is a low turnout of voters.

Tinubu will win no matter the voter turnout - Dangata

Reacting to the poll, Ahmad Abba Dangata, a former APC national youth leader aspirant, said Tinubu will win the election whether the turnout is high or low.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"There's no single way that Peter Obi will win the election," Dangata told Legit.ng.

Peter Obi will win - Richard Ngene

Also reacting, Hon Richard Ngene, a Labour Party chieftain, said Obi will win "no matter the turn out".

"With this CBN Naira policy, you can see APC governors and candidates already crying. They know they can’t win any election without buying votes. God bless Buhari for the finishing touches," Ngene who recently left the APC for the LP said.

Meanwhile, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, a youth/women development advocate, pointed out that while polls can predict the outcome of an election, they are not always accurate.

The director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development said:

"Polls may not accurately decide any elections but are very strong indications on how and where an outcome may sway to."

Peter Obi, Tinubu or Atiku? The Economist reveals best choice for Nigeria ahead of 2023 presidential election

In another report, The Economist, a London-based newspaper, has picked the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the best choice for Nigeria.

In a recent article, the newspaper said Nigeria desperately needs a new kind of leadership and "Peter Obi offers the best hope of it."

According to the Economist, Obi diagnoses Nigeria’s failings more precisely than his contenders. Nevertheless, the newspaper said the former governor of Anambra state is not much better at explaining how he would fix the problems.

Source: Legit.ng