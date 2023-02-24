President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a 56-member national advisory committee on women’s economic empowerment, H-LAC for the support of Nigerian women and girls in economic development.

The H-LAC, according to a member of the committee, Dr Judith-Ann Walker, is significant and important, especially in the context of recent failed attempts to pass gender-focused laws to redress economic, political, and social imbalances against women and girls in the country.

To improve the lives of women and girls in Nigeria, President Buhari inaugurates a high-level committee. Photo: Ikenna

Inaugurated on the wings of the 2023 general elections by President Muhammadu Buhari, and under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the H-LAC is non-political and expected to cross over into the next administration.

Walker disclosed that the committee has been set up to serve as a veritable bridge between administrations on key development issues affecting women and girls.

In addition, issues include girls’ education, technical and life skills as contained in the Adolescent Girls Initiatives for Learning and Empowerment, AGILE project; and women’s economic empowerment, as contained in Nigeria for Women Scale-up program.

The current AGILE and NFWP projects as well as new projects of the incoming administration will find policy backing in the soon-to-be-launched Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) national policy.

Walker said:

‘’The High-level Advisory Council seems set to emerge as Nigeria’s first multi-stakeholder, a non-political advisory body, bridging political administrations on an issue for which all Nigerians are united – ending poverty, vulnerability, and the struggles of Nigerian women and girls.

"With representation from key government MDAs in H-LAC and with the H-LAC Secretariat structured around an Inter-ministerial Working Group (IWG), the Council is well institutionalized within the government."

Further explaining that H-LAC’s strong roots within government are complemented by representation from the private sector; civil society; as well as social and technical experts, Walker said that social and technical experts will bring skills and information to loop learning.

She said that H-LAC will also improve interactions between the women’s economic empowerment policy and the women’s economic empowerment projects such as the Nigerian for women empowerment initiative.

Her words:

‘’Civil society organizations such as the development Research and Projects Center (dRPC) which is implementing the flagship Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED), funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will bring technical expertise to the H-LAC’."

She added that the development research and projects centre, dRPC will provide technical expertise to H-LAC around issues of inclusive and accountable implementation of WEE programs at national and sub-national levels.

The centre’s executive director and coordinator of the PAWED project, Judith-Ann Walker, represents the dRPC in H-LAC.

Walker also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Women’s Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen for the setting up of the committee which she said will bring inclusiveness in governance in Nigeria.

