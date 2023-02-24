Fotrmer INEC boss, Professor Attahiru Jega, has revealed his position on the possible hacking of the commission's website during election

Accroding to Jega, there is no 100% assurance that INEC's database won't be hacked because it is online, hence it can be tampered with

He however noted that the issue is not pertaining to Nigeria alone, but arises around the world and its is being checkmate by cyber security

Professor Attahiru Jega, Former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, has said that hacking the database of the electoral commission is possible.

He stated this while speaking to Trust TV on issues surrounding the preparedness of INEC ahead of the Saturday, February 25, polls and issues regarding elections in the country.

Jega speaks on possible hacking of INEC's website

For the 2023 general elections, INEC has introduced a novel tool, Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Commenting on the effectiveness of BVAS, the former INEC chairman commended the level of preparedness by the electoral body, but said he could not guarantee that the commission’s database can’t be hacked, Daily Trust reported.

He added that INEC had confirmed employing an excellent cyber security for their databases.

