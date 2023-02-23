FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final data for electorates who have collected their permanent voter's cards (PVC) before Saturday, February 25, presidential polls.

According to the statistics released by the electoral body on Thursday, February 23, 93,469,008 persons registered for their PVCs, while 87,209,007 persons, constituting 93.3 per cent of registered voters, collected their PVCs.

The final PVC collection data released by INEC says 87,209,007 electorates collected their PVC successfully out of the 93,469,008 registered voters. Photo: INEC

Source: Getty Images

This means 87,209,007 will decide the fate of the 18 candidates vying for the presidential seat of power to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the INEC document made available to Legit.ng, Lagos state had the highest number of registered voters with 7,060,195 electorates, followed by Kano state with 5,921,370 electorates and Kaduna state holding the third spot with 4,335,208 registered voters.

Similarly, all three states maintained their spot according to their initial order based on the number of PVC collected by states.

Lagos state racked up 6,214,970 collected PVCs, constituting 88.0 per cent; Kano state had 5,594,193 PVC collected, comprising 94.5 per cent, and Kaduna maintained the number three spot with 4,164,473 accumulated PVCs constituting 96.1 per cent.

Source: Legit.ng