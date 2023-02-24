Joe Biden, President of the United States has sent an important message to the electorates ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Biden on Thursday, February 23, urged Nigerians to go out on election day and perform their civic responsibility

Meanwhile, the nation's presidential and National Assembly elections will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 25

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

On Thursday, February 23, the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden sent an important message to electorates in Nigeria.

Biden called on all eligible Nigerians to go out and vote their preferred candidates on Saturday, Febraury 25.

Biden task youths in Nigerian ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Joe Biden

Source: Facebook

Biden task youths in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly elections will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a statement to Nigerians ahead of the polls, Biden said Nigerians, especially the youths, should make their voice heard, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

“On election day, I encourage all Nigerians, no matter their religion, region, or ethnicity, to exercise this fundamental freedom and make their voices heard, including young voters, many of whom may be heading to the ballot box for the first time,” Biden said.

He assured that the U.S. would stand with the Nigerian people as they chart a path toward a more democratic, prosperous, and secure future.

2022 Electoral Act: Malami finally reveals what will determine success of 2023 election

The Electoral Act of 2022 signed by the President Muhammadu Buhari, in May 2022, has laid the groundwork for free, fair and credible elections on Saturday, February 25 and March 11, 2023.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made this assertion at the 67th session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised, at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Malami’s claim comes barely 48 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections holding on Saturday, February 25.

INEC release final PVC collection data ahead of 2023 polls

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final data for electorates who have collected their permanent voter's cards (PVC) before Saturday, February 25, presidential polls.

According to the statistics released by the electoral body on Thursday, February 23, 93,469,008 persons registered for their PVCs, while 87,209,007 persons, constituting 93.3% of registered voters, collected their PVCs.

This means 87,209,007 will decide the fate of the 18 candidates vying for the presidential seat of power to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng