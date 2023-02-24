The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been a crucial part of Nigeria's political history

His involvement in politics dates back to the days of the military juntas and the earliest days of democracy in Nigeria

Atiku will be heading into the 2023 polls as his sixth attempt to become Nigeria's after his first shot at the presidency 29 years ago

Less than 24 hours into the 2023 presidential elections, all 18 candidates are set to jostle for the votes of 87.2 million Nigerians with their permanent voter's card (PVC).

However, three candidates have been singled out as the major contenders for the much-anticipated-presidential polls.

Atiku Abubakar will be heading into his sixth attempt at the presidential seat after five unsuccessful attempts. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

These candidates are Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

In this short piece, Legit.ng will spotlight the presidential bannerman of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

1. The PDP bannerman is 76 years old, and he first ran for the presidential seat in 1993 at the age of 47 years.

2. The Adamawa-born politician will be heading into his 6th poll seeking the presidential seat 29 years after his first attempt with unsuccessful attempts in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

4. It is also essential to know that Atiku ran for the governorship seat of his state in 1990 and 1996.

5. Atiku served as Vice President between 1999 to 2007 under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

6. He is one of the leading pioneers who founded the Peoples Democratic Party in 1998.

7. Before Politics, Atiku was a renowned and celebrated custom officer who served meritoriously in Lagos before resigning at age 43 to join partisan politics under the wings of the late Musa Yar'adua.

8. At age 11, Atiku lost his father, and he was the only child of his parents (Mr and Mrs Garba Atiku Abdulkadir).

9. According to Wikipedia, Atiku has been married five times and divorced once. At present, he has four wives and 28 children.

10. He is a successful businessman and philanthropist whose investments cut across oil and gas, manufacturing, education, real estate and many others.

