There are certain facts that inform the decision of the electorates in voting for a particular candidate, during general election

Some of the factors to consider by the electorates, determines to a large extent how a candidate would fare at the poll during election

Interestingly, Legit.ng compiled simple but brief facts about Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential flagbearer of the NNPP, a few days before the 2023 presidential election

The presidential election in Nigeria is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25.

There are four major contenders for the election and Rabiu Kwankwaso is among the top candidates vying for the nation's most exalted seat of power, the office of the presidency.

Rabiu Kwankwaso is NNPP's flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Interestingly, there are some facts about the presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party that Nigerians does not really know as he runs for the nation's top job on Saturday.

Former Kano State Governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says the story of Nigeria will change the moment we elect a capable president who is not afraid to take hard decisions.

On June 8, 2022, Kwankwaso was announced as the NNPP’s nominee for President in the 2023 general elections.

1. He joined politics in year 1991

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso decided to leave the civil service and venture into the Nigeria politics fully in the year 1991.

According to Kwankwaso, politics has never been a dirty game. It’s a very clean game. You can play it for decades without denting your image.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, NNPP flagbearer, takes campaign to Kano state, a few days to the election. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

2. Kwankwaso served as Kano Governor twice

Born on October 21, 1956, in Nigeria, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, FNSE, FNIQS, served as Kano state governor from 1999 to 2003 and again from 2011 to 2015.

From 2003 to 2007, while Olusegun Obasanjo was President, he served as the Fourth Republic’s first Minister of Defence without any prior military experience after losing his bid for re-election in 2003.

3. The NNPP flagbearer was Former Kano Senator

Later, in 2015, he was chosen to represent Kano Central Senatorial District in the Senate for a single term on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

4. Kwankwaso is always on Red Cap

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the 66-year-old politician vying to be Nigeria's next president, is rarely seen without his red cap. It is a symbol of his ambition and his achievements.

5. NNPP flagbearer is one of Nigeria's 10 most powerful politicians in the north

Rabiu Kwankwaso is one of the top 10 most powerful politicians in the northern region of Nigeria; his net worth is approximately $21 million (N10 billion Naira).

According to reports, Rabiu Kwankwaso earned over $10 million while serving as governor of Kano State, $4 million as the defense minister, and over $7 million as a senator.

6. Rabiu Kwankwaso has a successful marriage

Rabiu Kwankwaso was divorced from his first wife in 1999, and he married Salamatu Rabiu Musa the following year. From both his first and second wives, he has eight kids.

Parents

His father was the village chief of Kwankwaso with the title of Sarkin Fulani, Dagacin Kwankwaso.

7. Kwankwaso dumped top govt job for politics

In 1975, Rabiu Kwankwaso began working for the Kano State Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency of the Kano State Government.

He worked there for seventeen years in various positions before becoming the headwater engineer.

In 1992, Kwankwaso entered politics on the Social Democratic Party’s platform (SDP).

8. Kwankwaso was born into a Fulani clan

Rabiu Kwankwaso was born into a Sunni Fulani Family of the Genawa Fulani Clan. He is a Muslim by religion.

