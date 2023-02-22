The youth wing of the PDP campaign council has raised the alarm over the comments of APC officials concerning the CBN's naira redesign policy

Young Nigerians in the main opposition party say they are worried about the inciting comments made by leaders of the ruling party over the policy

The youths in the PDP stated that should anything happen to President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN governor, the APC should be held responsible

FCT, Abuja - As pressure mounts on President Muhammadu Buhari to relax the rules on the naira redesign policy, the youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to arm-twist the Nigerian leader.

APC and its governors have been very vocal about opposing the deadline for the old naira notes to be out of circulation.

President Buhari and Emefiele have been resolute in their decision to ensure the new naira policy stays. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

But, Buhari has been firm in his order, prompting some APC governors to head to the Supreme Court to reverse the order.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, the PDP Youth Campaign Council Deputy Director General, Hon. Timothy Osadolor, accused the APC and its governors of pressurising President Buhari to reverse the policy because of their plans to buy votes.

He said:

“We want to state that the APC and its governors should be held responsible if anything happens to President Buhari or the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele.

“The ruling party's desperation has reached alarming heights, and we call on Nigeria security agencies to be on the lookout.

“If the APC is sure of winning the forthcoming elections like its officials have been boasting, why are they concerned about the naira redesign policy now? We believe these threats by the ruling party officials are because they plan to buy votes.

“We commend President Buhari for his firmness in ensuring the policy is sustained. Money politics should not be a factor in our democracy anymore.”

Hon. Osadolor urged Nigerians to be patient with the government, stressing that the situation will improve as the CBN has already started door-to-door distribution of the new naira notes.

The PDP youth leader also noted that currency redesign in all parts of the world is time-consuming, adding that the present hardship experienced by Nigerians will soon be over.

He added:

“It is a necessary process that helps to ensure the safety and integrity of a country's currency. Still, in this case, it is even more important to stop the activities of failed politicians depending on their stolen money to hoodwink voters.”

