Except something fast is done, the Action Alliance (AA) will not take part in the Saturday, February 25, elections

AA's national chairman, Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, on Thursday, February 23, declared that candidates of the party at all levels will boycott the polls

Omoaje said this decision is sequel to INEC's alleged refusal to recognise the party's candidates despite court injunctions

Kaduna - The Action Alliance (AA) has declared that it will boycott the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday.

Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, the national chairman of the party, on Thursday, February 23, disclosed that this resolve was necessitated by the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exclude the party from the upcoming election, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The party said INEC is working against Nigeria's democracy by disobeying court orders to recognise its candidates (Photo: @action_nigeria)

Source: Twitter

Omoaje said despite various court judgments obtained from, different courts, including the Court of Appeal compelling INEC to present the names of candidates, INEC failed to recognize all the candidates in its final list.

He affirmed that based on the status quo, leaders of the party throughout Nigeria have decided to boycott the election in protest against INEC ‘s alleged disobedience to court rulings.

Omoaje called out Prof Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC over an alleged plot to work against Nigeria's democracy through lack of respect for the rule of law.

He expressed displeasure over the decision of INEC, just as he threatened that the party will approach the Elections Petition Tribunal to challenge its exclusion from the elections.

He noted that the scenario played out by INEC was unprecedented in the history of election in the country and expressed worry about why INEC could allow it to be bought by unscrupulous politicians.

The party leader said the party would use all legal means to challenge INEC decision, just as he warned the electoral body against acts capable of undermining the rights of the masses and truncating the hard-earned democracy.

He, therefore, called on members of the party and their supporters not to stay away from the polls, adding that the party will triumph at the election petition tribunal.

