A popular Nigerian journalist has sent a strong message to politicians, two days before the 2023 presidential election

Ahead of the exercise, Arogbonlo Israel urged politicians to shun any form of violence that could lead to the death of any Nigerian

The peace ambassador made this call while reacting to some suspected traces of violence that may affect the success of the Saturday February 25 election

According to him, "no Nigerian should kill or maim himself or herself because of the ambition of any power-drunk politician".

Journalist calls for a violence free election. Photo credit: Arogbonlo Israel

Source: Facebook

Journalist sends tough message to Nigerian politicians

His words;

“The cost of leadership is service and should never be exchanged for violence. We cannot avoid losing any Nigerian to violence sponsored by desperate politicians looking for blood to shed.

"The 2023 election does not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Our politicians must strictly adhere to the oath sworn at the Peace Accord signing ceremony yesterday (Wednesday) if they must leave a good legacy for Nigerians and the rest of the world.

“Youths should as well be wary of some power drunk politicians who more often than not would rather choose to safeguard the lives of their children than turn them to political thugs during elections. So, why must you accept to dine and wine with the devil without considering the repercussion of their actions?”

"More importantly, the security agencies should maintain professionalism while discharging their duties during the polls. They should avoid every form of partisanship that may compromise the integrity of the electoral process. I also call on the electoral commission (INEC) to stand by its promise and ensure that the will of the people comes true at the end of the exercise."

Source: Legit.ng