Yola, Adamawa state - A Yola high court has reportedly sacked Senator Ishaku Abbo as the APC senatorial candidate for Adamawa North senatorial zone for this year’s election.

Vanguard reported that the court sacked Senator Abbo on the ground that he was expelled from the party by his ward in the Mubi North local government area of Adamawa.

In a ruling on Tuesday, January 10, Justice Mohammed Danladi held that the senator and the APC are bound by the resolution of the party's chapter's executive in the Mubi North local government area which expelled him from the party.

Justice Danladi also ruled that Senator Abbo is not entitled to enjoy any right or privilege accorded to APC members.

Legit.ng gathers that the Mubi North LG executive of the APC had on the 7th of October 2022, approved the expulsion of Senator Abbo as recommended by the party’s disciplinary committee.

Court restrains APC from recognising Senator Abbo as its candidate

Meanwhile, the court also restrained APC under which Senator Abbo is seeking re-election from recognising him as its candidate, saying that he cannot validly be the candidate of the party in the forthcoming general election.

It equally restrained the senator from parading himself as the candidate of the party in the Northern Senatorial District in the forthcoming general election.

According to Justice Danladi, the senator was accorded the opportunity by the party to defend himself but deliberately refused to so do.

He explained that the action of the plaintiffs in suing the senator is not an internal affair of the party as claimed and that they have locus standi to institute the action against him since they are registered members of the party.

Who sued Senator Abbo?

Two APC members, Abdullahi Suleiman and Yusha’u Usman of Kolere and Sabon Layi Wards, Mubi North LGA, respectively, sued the Senator and sought an interpretation regarding his status in APC.

Counsel to the Plaintiffs, Abubakar Ali Esq, appreciated the court ruling, saying that the judgement will serve as a deterrent to erring members of the party who claim to be above the party.

Also reacting, Senator Abbo's lawyer, E. O. Odo, said he will inform his client about the judgment of the court, saying if he agrees, they will challenge the judgement at the Court of Appeal.

